MSD sues levee district, seeks to uncover how millions in ratepayer dollars have been spent

"The Auditor Letter and Casino Lawsuit raise additional concerns regarding the transparency of the HBLD and the HBLD’s use of Levee Taxes and management of the district," MSD says.

Like the casino, MSD says its relationship with the levee district is governed by a separate agreement that called for specific flood protection projects in the district. But those improvements, such as a pump station, never happened, which MSD says contributed to flooding in 2016 and 2019 that caused over $1 million in damage to its treatment plant.

MSD says it will need to spend $2 million to protect its plant with its own flood protection system if Howard Bend does not build the promised improvements. Its lawsuit says Howard Bend owes MSD $370,000 in uninsured costs for the flooding of its treatment plant.

And, MSD says, even though the pump station hasn't been built, it discovered that Howard Bend has built $4 million in sanitary sewer infrastructure to serve "undeveloped property" in the district.

"Those works are currently not in use and are not necessary to preserve or maintain any of the works in the Reclamation Plans," the sewer district says in its lawsuit. "MSD maintains this unused infrastructure and incurs costs to do so."