Musk could close Twitter deal by Friday

Musk-Twitter-Super App

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award in Berlin on Dec. 1, 2020. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China’s WeChat — a “super app” that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments — for the rest of the world.. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April 2022.

 Hannibal Hanschke - pool, Pool Reuters

Elon Musk has pledged to close his $44 billion Twitter Inc. deal by Friday in a video conference call with bankers who are helping fund the deal, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The banks have finished putting together the final credit agreement and are in the process of signing the documentation, according to the report, in one of the last steps in moving funds to Musk.

Twitter and Musk’s lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

Musk has pledged to provide $46.5 billion in equity and debt financing for the acquisition, which covers the $44 billion price tag and closing costs.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp., have committed to provide $13 billion of debt financing to support the deal.

Equity investors, including Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison and Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, will pitch in with $7.1 billion.



