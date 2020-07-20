Nearly 1 in 4 Southwest pilots taking voluntary departure deals

CHICAGO —Around 24% of Southwest Airlines pilots and around 33% of flight attendants have agreed so far to early retirement or long-term leaves of absence, a person familiar with the matter the said, while noting that there is still a period of time for employees to rescind their decision.
The full numbers will not be known for another week or two, the person said.
Southwest, the dominant passenger airline serving St. Louis, declined to comment.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.