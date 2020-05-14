Nearly 75% of U.S. small businesses asked for help from the Payroll Protection Program

Hotels and restaurants, hit hard by closures and social distancing measures, were the most likely to have sought help, with 84.5% of respondents in that sector saying they had sought a PPP loan. The loans are designed to cover key business operating costs — especially payroll — and will be forgiven if an employer has kept its workers after eight weeks. More than eight of 10 businesses in the manufacturing, health services and education sectors also asked for a PPP loan.

Fewer than 50% of businesses in the financial services and utilities sectors requested assistance, which were the two sectors with the fewest respondents saying their business had suffered a "large negative effect" during the crisis, the survey showed.

Through the end of the survey period, 38.1% of respondents said they had not received the assistance they sought under the PPP. Some 53.6% had no assistance at all under any of the federal relief programs so far, although that figure includes those who never sought it.

In addition to the findings on the relief programs, the survey found that more than 35% of small businesses had missed either a loan payment or other payment since the onset of the crisis. More than 30% reported having two weeks or less of available cash on hand to fund their business, the survey found.

