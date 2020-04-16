Neiman Marcus skips debt payment as potential bankruptcy looms

Neiman, like most brick-and-mortar retail chains, is facing an unprecedented sales downturn as U.S. officials have shuttered businesses deemed nonessential to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. The virus has sickened more than 600,000 in the United States and resulted in deaths exceeding 30,000.

J.C. Penney on Wednesday skipped a debt payment and is exploring filing for bankruptcy protection as one option for reworking unsustainable finances, while Macy’s Inc tapped advisers for help managing its liabilities, Reuters has reported.

"Sadly, Neiman’s financial distress will come as no surprise to anyone," Marble Ridge wrote in its letter, which Reuters reviewed.

Neiman closed its roughly 40 stores last month to comply with government mandates, and furloughed most of its 14,000 employees. But it is one of many retailers asking some of its workers to help fulfill online orders under what it says is an exception to the mandates for warehouses and mail-order services.

At one of its stores, in a high-end mall outside Philadelphia, a manager described the limited operation as an effort to “keep the business happening!” according to an email seen by Reuters.