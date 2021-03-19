Nerdy reports 31% revenue increase, narrower fourth-quarter loss

Nerdy, the Clayton-based online learning company that is preparing to go public, reported Friday that its fourth-quarter revenue rose 31% to $33 million.
The company had a $5.0 million net loss for the period, down from $5.6 million a year earlier, but reported a $200,000 operating profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and one-time items. Nerdy said its gross profit margin rose to 68.4% from 65.9% and predicted that margins will continue to increase.
Nerdy, the parent of Varsity Tutors, announced in January that it will go public by merging with a blank-check company.
