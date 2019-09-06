Nestlé will eliminate all 56 jobs at a facility in Earth City, according to a notice filed with state officials earlier this week.
The filing said the closure of the food and beverage company's facility — which has a focus on retail sales and supply chain work for Dreyer's ice cream products — was "expected to be permanent."
The employees at the 3820 Ultra Comp Drive facility are not unionized, according to the company. "Separations" with workers are expected to begin on Nov. 1 and continue through Dec. 31, at which point the entire site is targeted to close.
Nestlé representatives said that the job cuts stem from a wave of changes announced in May. At that time, the company said it was exiting "its company-owned frozen Direct-Store-Delivery network for its Pizza and Ice Cream businesses and (would) transition to a warehouse model."
That decision would "result in the closure of eight company-owned frozen distribution centers and our frozen inventory transfer points," the company said.