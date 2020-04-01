Nestlé Purina PetCare buys Lily’s Kitchen pet food

Lily’s Kitchen, founded in 2008 by a dog owner seeking food for her sick canine, has 85 million pounds ($105 million) in sales at 6,000 stores in 30 countries, the Swiss company said, adding it will be run as a stand-alone business from London.

Among other products, it sells grass-fed lamb dog food for 69 pounds for a 12-kilo bag, the Lily’s Kitchen web site said, and a 19-pack of chicken-based kitten food for 16.24 pounds.

“Looks like an interesting piece of business and hits all of the right notes regarding consumer preferences for natural on top of fast pet-care category growth,” Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said.

“Nestlé is maintaining its dividend, there is a buyback and I expect guidance to be more or less maintained for the year,” Cox added. “I can’t think of many other companies in which to ride out the corona storm.”

Meunier said it was too early to assess the coronavirus’s impact on pet food, but that all its factories were running.

“We see some stockpiling from consumers for their pets, as well,” Meunier he said. “We don’t expect this to have a lasting impact.”

Nestlé shares were down 1.6% at 1102 GMT, versus a 2.1% lower European food sector index.

($1=0.8093 pounds; $1=0.9646 Swiss francs)

