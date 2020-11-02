Nestlé Purina to get its first female chief executive officer

Nestlé Purina is set to get its first female chief executive officer.

Nina Leigh Krueger, current president of Nestlé Purina PetCare U.S., will take over the role of CEO and president of Nestlé Purina PetCare for the Americas following the transition of Joseph Sivewright to chairman effective Jan. 1, the company said Monday.

Krueger, a 27-year Purina veteran, will become the eighth CEO in company history.

She began her career at Ralston Purina in 1993 as a brand management intern before moving to the cat food marketing team the following year. After Nestlé purchased it in 2001, she led the marketing integration for the Nestlé Purina team, according to a news release.

After several years in pet food marketing, she moved to the cat litter division and was promoted to vice president of marketing in 2010. She led several successful initiatives, including Tidy Cats LightWeight litter. She was named as chief marketing officer in 2015 and became president of Nestlé Purina U.S. the next year.