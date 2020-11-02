Nestlé Purina to get its first female chief executive officer

Nestlé Purina is set to get its first female chief executive officer.
Nina Leigh Krueger, current president of Nestlé Purina PetCare U.S., will take over the role of CEO and president of Nestlé Purina PetCare for the Americas following the transition of Joseph Sivewright to chairman effective Jan. 1, the company said Monday.
Krueger, a 27-year Purina veteran, will become the eighth CEO in company history.
She began her career at Ralston Purina in 1993 as a brand management intern before moving to the cat food marketing team the following year. After Nestlé purchased it in 2001, she led the marketing integration for the Nestlé Purina team, according to a news release.
After several years in pet food marketing, she moved to the cat litter division and was promoted to vice president of marketing in 2010. She led several successful initiatives, including Tidy Cats LightWeight litter. She was named as chief marketing officer in 2015 and became president of Nestlé Purina U.S. the next year.
Sivewright has served as Nestlé Purina for the Americas CEO since 2015. He joined the company 35 years ago and worked in marketing on PetCare, cereals and new products. He was appointed vice president in 1995 with roles in global marketing and served in the global strategic business unit after the 2001 acquisition of Ralston Purina by Swiss-based Nestlé S.A., the company said.
Sivewright became the leader of Nestlé Purina PetCare Latin America in 2004 and "turned the business around from a net loss operation to high growth and profitability," per the release.
He was appointed president of Nestlé Purina North America in 2011, and since then the company’s sales have risen 30 percent to $9.4 billion in 2019. During that time, Sivewright has led initiatives that include the acquisition of Merrick Pet Care in 2015, building e-commerce and several products including Beyond natural pet food.
The company said that by 2023, it will have 23 U.S. factories, including new dry pet food facilities in Eden, N.C., and Williamsburg Township, Ohio.
