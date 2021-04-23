New A-B venture EverGrain partners with Post Holdings subsidiary

ST. LOUIS — EverGrain, the new Anheuser-Busch venture turning barley remnants from the brewing process into food supplements, is partnering with Bright Future Foods, a subsidiary of Brentwood-based Post Holdings.

“Changing the future of the food and beverage industry starts with looking to our communities for opportunities to do better,” EverGrain CEO Greg Belt said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to have found a partner to join us in our mission that also happens to be our neighbor in St. Louis.”

Post established Bright Future Foods as an incubator for new food technologies. It has since launched a snack, Airly Oat Cloud Crackers, using what it calls "climate positive" oats that the company says result in a net reduction in greenhouse gases. Future product launches between the two companies will use the oats and EverGrain's barley supplements, and the companies said they're committed to new products focused on sustainability.

EverGrain last month announced a $100 million production facility in a historic building on Anheuser-Busch's Soulard campus. Belt is the brewer's former sustainability chief.