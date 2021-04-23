 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New A-B venture EverGrain partners with Post Holdings subsidiary
0 comments

New A-B venture EverGrain partners with Post Holdings subsidiary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A-B backed food company constructing $100 million facility at St. Louis brewery

St. Louis Alderman Dan Guenther visits with Merlin at a ceremonial groundbreaking for the EverGrain facility at Anheuser-Busch on Tuesday, March 30 2021. The company is investing nearly $100 million in renovating the Stockhouse 10 production plant to use leftover brewing barley to produce fiber and protein ingredients for food and beverage products. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — EverGrain, the new Anheuser-Busch venture turning barley remnants from the brewing process into food supplements, is partnering with Bright Future Foods, a subsidiary of Brentwood-based Post Holdings.

“Changing the future of the food and beverage industry starts with looking to our communities for opportunities to do better,” EverGrain CEO Greg Belt said. “That’s why we’re thrilled to have found a partner to join us in our mission that also happens to be our neighbor in St. Louis.”

Post established Bright Future Foods as an incubator for new food technologies. It has since launched a snack, Airly Oat Cloud Crackers, using what it calls "climate positive" oats that the company says result in a net reduction in greenhouse gases. Future product launches between the two companies will use the oats and EverGrain's barley supplements, and the companies said they're committed to new products focused on sustainability.

EverGrain last month announced a $100 million production facility in a historic building on Anheuser-Busch's Soulard campus. Belt is the brewer's former sustainability chief. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lawsuit challenges earnings tax on remote workers

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports