New Ameren transmission line in service in northern Missouri

A new energy transmission line is now operating in northern Missouri — a project intended to promote the state's access to wind power and lower electricity prices.

Ameren's approximately 100-mile Mark Twain Transmission Project runs from the Iowa border to Kirksville, and then hooks east toward Palmyra, near Hannibal — the hometown of its namesake. The St. Louis-based energy company announced Monday that the line was "put into service as expected" on Dec. 19. The $267 million project included the use of helicopters to install the transmission line, the utility said.

Ameren officials have said the project helps alleviate electric grid congestion, improves reliability, and "increases the capacity to promote the development of new renewable energy resources, such as wind.”

Utility regulators at the Missouri Public Service Commission also see benefits for the transmission line. Upon approving the project in early 2018, they determined that it would likely help lower electric rates in the state, and produce "significant" property tax revenue for the rural counties it crosses.

