SUNSET HILLS — Bass Pro Shops — a mecca, of sorts, for hunters, fishermen and other outdoorsy types — is opening a new store in Sunset Hills on Wednesday.

Along with an expansive floor space and an extensive inventory, the Springfield, Missouri-based stores are known for their aquariums, fish-stocked water features and the many taxidermied examples of wildlife that pose throughout the store.

The new location is at 3600 South Lindbergh Boulevard, just south of Watson Road. It will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday before settling in to regular hours.

A Bass Pro Shops location is also open in St. Charles and a Cabela’s store, which is owned by Bass Pro Shops, is in Hazelwood.