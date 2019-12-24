New Boeing boss David Calhoun is a tough-minded veteran of crisis

“The second you get into the office til the second you leave, every interaction is judged,” he said in a video published in 2014 by the Jack Welch Management Institute.

“You try to hide anything from everybody and I think your body language becomes perfectly apparent.”

Yet in his short time as Boeing chairman, Calhoun has showed his ability to work discreetly behind the scenes, as seen by his role in the departure of Kevin McAllister as chief executive of Boeing's planemaking arm in October. The removal was silent and swift, foreshadowing Muilenburg's ouster this past weekend.

Some insiders saw McAllister — another GE veteran — as a scapegoat for the MAX crisis. Others say he paid the price for distractions including widely publicized cracks in the company's older 737NG jets, which caught the board off guard. The 737 MAX was not impacted by the cracking issue.

The reckoning came at an informal board dinner in Texas led by Calhoun in late October. As directors wound up a two-day summit a day later, Calhoun and Muilenburg took McAllister aside and told him he was out, two people briefed on the meeting said.