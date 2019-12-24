New Boeing boss faces EU pressure over Embraer tie-up

PARIS — As Boeing's new boss tackles the immediate crisis over its grounded 737 Max jet, he also faces pressing questions from European regulators over a deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil's Embraer — seen as key to its longer-term strategy.

European Union regulators investigating the $4.2 billion tie-up have asked for more than 1.5 million pages of information and data on over 20 years of sales campaigns, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The volume of requests highlights the European Commission's concerns over a deal it suspects would reduce the number of major participants in the global jet market from three to two, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Any delay or derailing of the transaction would be a further setback for Boeing, which on Monday named David Calhoun as its new CEO amid a crisis over the grounding of its top-selling 737 Max following two fatal crashes.

Calhoun knows Embraer from his former senior role at engine maker General Electric and is expected to push hard for the tie-up, one industry source said.

Boeing has agreed to buy 80% of Embraer's commercial jets division which competes with Europe's Airbus in the market for planes below 150 seats.