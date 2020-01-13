New Boeing chief executive: planemaker can be 'much better'

Last week, the board and its interim CEO reversed course and recommended regulators require simulator training for pilots before they resume flying the MAX. Directors also authorized the release of more than 100 pages of damaging internal messages that disclosed company efforts to avoid costly simulator training for the MAX amid troubling questions about its culture.

In one email, an employee said the 737 MAX was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys."

A source close to Calhoun said on Sunday it was important employees saw the emails, which Boeing last week described as "completely unacceptable."

Calhoun wants to "get rid of the culture of arrogance" at Boeing that led to the messages written by a small number of employees, the source said. Calhoun said in his Monday email the company "will foster an inclusive environment that embraces oversight and accountability and puts safety, quality and integrity above all else."

U.S. Representative Peter DeFazio, who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told reporters on Friday he advised Calhoun in a conversation he needs "to do something to relieve the pressure from Wall Street on your organization, which ultimately drove all this."