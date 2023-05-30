Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — The tech training nonprofit LaunchCode on Tuesday announced that one of its board members has been appointed CEO.

He will start in the role on June 20.

The previous CEO of the St. Louis-based nonprofit — Tasmyn Scarl — left the organization recently after about two months on the job.

Julian Nicks, the incoming chief executive, is a senior manager at the consulting firm Bain & Company. He has worked in the firm’s Chicago office, and plans to relocate to St. Louis.

Nicks also served as director of transformation at the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Washington University and a master’s in Business Administration from Stanford University.

Since Scarl's departure, the organization has been led by the chief financial officer and chief programs officer, according to Bryar Keyes, public relations manager.