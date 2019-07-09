The developers that plan to transform the former Mills outlet mall in Hazelwood into a $63 million youth sports complex outlined tenants and partners Tuesday.
Big Sports Properties said many of the venues will open early in 2020, with substantial completion of all sports complexes ready by fall 2020.
Volleyball club High Performance will hold practices and games at the property. The Gateway Region of USA Volleyball and the St. Louis Crossfire Volleyball Club will be headquartered out of the new sport complex, and baseball and softball clubs the Chaos, Swarm, Prospects (softball), and St. Louis Pirates will call POWERplex home.
The property's owner said in May that it was closing the former mall as it moved forward with redevelopment plans. The mall was formerly known as St. Louis Outlet Mall after it opened as St. Louis Mills Mall.
The largest anchor tenant at the mall, Cabela’s, has more than 3 years remaining on its lease. Hope Church, which has a nearly 9 years remaining on its lease, is anticipated to stay, the developer said.
