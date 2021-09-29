New developer plans rehab of fire-gutted Karpeles museum building

ST. LOUIS — Just weeks after a developer withdrew a plan to put condos into a fire-damaged former museum building in Compton Heights, another developer has a residential proposal of his own for the site.

Adam Kuene said Wednesday that a subsidiary of his Armin Properties recently bought the old Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum building at 3524 Russell Boulevard. He said he'd like to turn the building into 19 "high-end" apartments.

"We're going to restore the outside to its original condition," he added. The Greek Revival structure, built in 1911 as a Christian Science church, housed the museum from 2015 until the fire in 2019.

Kuene said before applying for city approval, he said he is seeking letters of support from neighborhood groups and local officials. He also said he will seek state and federal historic tax credits to help fund the development. He did not provide an estimate of the cost.

Alderman Christine Ingrassia, whose 6th Ward includes the site, said she doesn't know enough about the project yet to comment on it but plans to meet soon with the developer.