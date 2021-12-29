New fitness chain takes over Ballpark Village gym

ST. LOUIS — Genesis Health Clubs has acquired the gym at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis, the company announced Wednesday.
The Wichita, Kansas-based chain bought the facility from Onelife Fitness, which opened in early 2020. All former members of Onelife will be granted access to Genesis Health Clubs. The deal did not include the Ballpark Village real estate, which is owned by the St. Louis Cardinals and The Cordish Cos. The facility will be rebranded over the next few months, a company spokesman said.
"We could not have found a better place to get started in St. Louis; the Ballpark Village is really special," Rodney Steven II, Genesis owner and president, said in a statement. "It’s about as quintessentially St. Louis as you can get.”
Genesis Health Clubs has 58 locations across six states.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
