NEW HAVEN — For the past decade, a gin renaissance has unfolded in this old German town near the banks of the Missouri River.

Pinckney Bend Distillery opened in New Haven’s historic downtown in 2011 and has grown every year since. Its gin, vodka and whiskey are now distributed in five states.

Then, this summer, the distillery approached the city of New Haven with a $10,000 offer to buy a 19th century building at Main and Miller streets, the last structure on the block the distillery didn’t own. But the white gabled building now houses the city’s chamber of commerce and a museum of the town’s patron saint, John Colter, a member of the Lewis & Clark Expedition. And Pinckney Bend said then it wanted, eventually, to demolish the structure to make way for the distillery’s growth.

And that didn’t sit well with everyone here.

New Haven’s downtown is embarking on its own renaissance. Momentum is underway to draw more tourism to town. New business has flocked here, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Many hope to catch the tailwinds of development happening in nearby Augusta, where an investor aims to turn it into the Napa Valley of Missouri. But like other small towns across the region, sometimes growth and change don’t always see eye to eye.

In New Haven, the sale between the city and the distillery did not go down smoothly with some residents, who were angry at the board of aldermen for making the deal behind closed doors. They said officials were making big decisions on the town’s future without input from residents and that change could inadvertently come at the expense what makes New Haven so special.

“That stuck in people’s craw that something like that happened,” said resident Steve Bertrand, who lives across the street from the building. “It’s the destruction of something that adds to the character of the whole downtown.”

On the cusp

New Haven sits on the southern banks of the Missouri River in Franklin County, between Washington and Hermann, the seat of Missouri wine country.

Downtown consists of one city block, buttressed by the river on one side and railroad tracks on the other. But Amtrak hasn’t stopped in this town of 2,414 in decades, and the two blocks have struggled for decades — growth largely came uptown, on the hilly blufftop along Highway 100.

Town leaders made a concerted effort to turn downtown into an artists destination, but it didn’t work.

“I came here when the town was dead,” said Astral Glass Studio co-owner Gary Rice, who moved from Clarksville around 2008. The block then consisted of his glass-blowing shop, a used appliance store and an art gallery.

Now downtown New Haven is on the cusp of a transformation.

“It’s so interesting because sometimes you look around and it seems like nothing has changed,” said Tara Steffens, Pinckney Bend Distillery’s chief operating officer.

But on the other hand, she said, everything has changed.

New businesses, such as NorthStar CoffeeHouse and Lang-A-Tang Deli, opened in 2020; a wine bar is set to open sometime over the next few months. The city received a federal grant to redo the streetscape in 2022. The Paddle Stop board shop, which offers Missouri River excursions, is adding a brewery that owner Shane Camden and his partners aim to open by early December, around the anniversary of the end of Prohibition.

“New Haven worked out great for us,” said Camden, a Webster Groves resident. “I’m hopeful of where things are going.”

A new half-cent sales tax recently went into effect.

Pinckney Bend Distillery has been growing production at least 5% and sometimes more than 10% each year since it opened. It owns four buildings on Miller Street and is changing the façade of one of its buildings to match the historic charm. Over the next few years, it will build a dunnage house to store spirits, Steffens said.

After that, Pinckney Bend will demolish the visitor center building it bought earlier this year. Plans aren’t settled yet, she said, but the microdistillery could build an event space or tasting room to capitalize on the views of the river.

“People like (New Haven) because it is quaint and you can go walk on the river,” Steffens said. “There’s a way to grow that without losing that identity.”

‘Sleepy town’

Bertrand, the riverfront resident, knows how special the area is. He’s spent time and pride fixing up his 1881 home that sits between the distillery and the river. Tourists often knock on his door asking to buy his house.

Pinckney Bend has been a major reason for downtown’s revitalization, he said. But how the city negotiated the sale — behind closed doors without the knowledge of the chamber of commerce, which runs the museum — made him and others question whether the city is gambling with New Haven’s best draw: its historic charm.

“We don’t want things done in secret,” Bertrand said. “The sale is legal, sure, but is it ethical or moral?”

Mayor George Panhorst Jr. did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Anger boiled over at a September Board of Aldermen meeting when officials aired a 17-question letter from chamber president Rachel Terbrock, who expressed frustration over being kept out of the deal. In turn, city officials became angry over what they thought was an ungrateful chamber who had paid little into the building over the years, according to a recording of the meeting posted online by the New Haven Independent News.

Terbrock now calls the meeting “productive.” The chamber and board of aldermen will meet at some point to discuss the chamber and museum’s future. Pinckney Bend will let the agency stay through the end of its lease on June 30.

“We understand any business wishing to expand,” Terbrock said. Still, Chamber members and residents were “upset at how it was handled. We were really surprised.”

Downtown New Haven is gearing up for the Scarecrow Festival and Pumpkin Glow next weekend. It’s one of the new events Downtown New Haven Inc., a civic organization, is hosting to raise funds for a new playground, to bring tourism and to foster community pride, said Vice President Fred Lee.

Businesses and residents alike are excited about changes happening in Augusta, and believe that New Haven could finally become a destination instead of a pit stop.

“We’re a sleepy little town. We don’t want to lose that ... (but) our job is to make it attractive for people to come down and visit us,” said Lee. “Change is hard.”

Uptown, longtime resident Bill Stallmann worked in his yard before a rainstorm hit. He and his wife, Jill, have lived here for decades after moving from Union in the 1970s. The town, where everyone knows everyone, has long been quiet. They called it “New Heaven,” he said.

But with downtown beginning to bustle, the town is on the edge of change.

“A little tourism won’t hurt,” Stallmann said.

