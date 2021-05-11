 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New investments and customer charges help push Ameren's quarterly earnings almost 60% higher than a year ago
0 comments

New investments and customer charges help push Ameren's quarterly earnings almost 60% higher than a year ago

{{featured_button_text}}
Ameren sign

ST. LOUIS — Ameren posted dramatically improved quarterly profits this week, ahead of a Tuesday morning call with investors.

Earnings surged $87 million or 60% to $235 million, compared to the same period last year.

Revenues rose $40 million or 3% to $1.16 billion for the three-month period ending March 31.

The St. Louis-based power monopoly credited its improved performance to new, higher electricity charges that went into effect last April, and to recent infrastructure investments upon which it is now able to earn profits. The company also benefited from "near-normal" winter conditions, after milder conditions kept energy usage lower a year ago.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports