New investments and customer charges help push Ameren's quarterly earnings almost 60% higher than a year ago

ST. LOUIS — Ameren posted dramatically improved quarterly profits this week, ahead of a Tuesday morning call with investors.
Earnings surged $87 million or 60% to $235 million, compared to the same period last year.
Revenues rose $40 million or 3% to $1.16 billion for the three-month period ending March 31.
The St. Louis-based power monopoly credited its improved performance to new, higher electricity charges that went into effect last April, and to recent infrastructure investments upon which it is now able to earn profits. The company also benefited from "near-normal" winter conditions, after milder conditions kept energy usage lower a year ago.
This story will be updated.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
