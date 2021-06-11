 Skip to main content
New renderings of St. Louis MLS stadium show off seats, fan views
St. Louis City SC views from inside the stadium bowl

Rendering depicts the southeast view of the St. Louis City SC stadium. 

 St. Louis City SC

ST. LOUIS — New renderings of St. Louis' soccer stadium offer a glimpse of the views fans can experience when the team's inaugural season kicks off in 2023.

St. Louis City SC on Friday unveiled the new renderings that showcase views from inside the stadium bowl. The renderings also show off the seat design and colors. 

The stadium, under construction now at North 20th and Market streets in downtown west, will seat 22,500 spectators.

Construction is expected to finish in 2022, with St. Louis City SC taking the field in March 2023.  

St. Louis City SC views from inside the stadium bowl June 2021

1 of 5
