The COVID pandemic was a bad time for salad bars.

Shielded only by a sneeze guard, subject to being touched by people’s germ-covered hands, salad bars were avoided, quite literally, like the plague.

As a corollary, the COVID pandemic was a bad time for companies that make salad bars.

At the height of COVID, November 2020, Picadeli, a new-concept salad-bar company founded in Sweden, opened an offshoot company in the United States.

The company was already a hit in Europe, with more than 2,000 locations in grocery stores across seven countries. In the United States, they are now found in Albertson’s and a couple of other chains.

Last week, Picadeli began installing salad bars in 22 Schnucks markets in the St. Louis region, Columbia and Illinois. The rollout should be completed by June.

The salad bars represent a new level of process and technology — artificial intelligence is involved — though the differences will be noticed more by the stores than the customers.

“Traditional salad bars are traditionally very hard to operate,” said Picadeli U.S. Chief Executive Officer Patrik Hellstrand. They are labor-intensive, requiring 50 to 60 employee hours per week. The Picadeli version only requires 15 hours, he said.

Standard salad bars have people in the back, washing, chopping and preparing food. When a pan of, say, shredded cheese needs to be replaced, a worker has to bring it from a refrigerated storage section of the store to the salad bar.

The new version has smaller pans of already prepared items in refrigerated cabinets underneath the salad bar itself. All a worker has to do is open the cabinet, get a pan of the cheese and remove the plastic top.

The smaller pans mean the food has less of a chance to spoil before it is replaced, Hellstrand said. Spoilage and waste are major problems with salad bars.

The items Picadeli stocks on its salad bars — including hummus, falafel, tuna and more usual fare — generally stay fresh a week to 12 or 14 days after production, he said. That’s shorter than the average salad bar.

“Because we are able to turn the food really quickly, we are able to serve much higher quality food,” Hellstrand said.

The new version addresses another source of spoilage as well. Typically, refrigeration units just under the pans risk freezing some of the more delicate items on the bottom of the pan while the open-air design encourages the top items to dry out.

The Picadeli version has a cold wall behind the pans that extends above them, which Hellstrand said helps to circulate the air and keep a consistent, crisp temperature for all the produce. A see-through plastic cover, which must be raised to gain access to the food, also maintains the temperature and humidity for the food.

One of the more intriguing innovations involves artificial intelligence. As each new tray of produce is removed from the cabinet, it is scanned into a computer, which keeps track of how much of each item — whole hard-boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices and the like — is used, and how fast.

“It uses an algorithm to calculate or forecast the amount of food it will use” for each store, he said. “It learns from the behavior of the bar. It tries to predict behavior based on past usage.”

Being able to fill the specific needs of each store also cuts down on spoilage and waste.

But the biggest advantage of the system is the ease with which each pan is refilled. Seventy percent of a typical salad bar’s sales are made in the two hours around lunch. The traditional salad bar requires several people preparing food during that period to keep up with demand.

With this new version, the food is already ready to go. It just takes a minute to take it out of the cabinet, scan it and drop it in its place.

“Employees in the store have more time to do other things,” Hellstrand said.