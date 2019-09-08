If you enjoyed a bit of shade outside the coffee shop while overlooking the lagoon this summer at the St. Louis Zoo, you probably didn’t know that the shade structure is also generating energy.
The Williams Family Solar Pavilion, completed in June, is the newest major structure at the zoo. It’s named for Rob and Kathy Williams, longtime donors and volunteer leaders at the zoo, who donated money for the $1.1 million pavilion.
Planning and construction of the deck and pavilion took more than a year. It’s located just outside the Starbucks in the center of the zoo, and shelters a 2,200 square foot dining area.
KAI Design created the structure, Power UP installed the panels and KAI Build was the general contractor on the project.
The panels have a generating capacity of 35 kilowatts and are expected to generate 56 megawatts each year.
The 27 ½ tons of weathering steel making up the structure have a chocolate brown patina that won’t have to be painted, said David McGuire, the St. Louis Zoo’s chief architect.
The design on the structure includes a variety of lake and pond plants and animals, and is in a similar style to may of the zoo’s outside gates and signs at the zoo expansion site at Oakland and Hampton avenues.