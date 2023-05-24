ST. LOUIS — A plan to open a new Sweetie Pie’s location moved forward Tuesday, though a St. Louis development board cautioned it would be opposed to a request to use eminent domain to aid a private business.

Robbie Montgomery is seeking to open Sweetie Pie’s 2nd Act at Kingshighway Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in north St. Louis, just east of Sherman Park.

The restaurant would mark the first location since the brand’s last shop, Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust on Delmar Boulevard, closed last fall to make way for the new veterans hospital.

Montgomery plans to invest several million of dollars for the new location at 4949 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., which she bought through her 4949 Development LLC in November for $135,000, city records show. She also wants to buy an adjacent vacant property and use that as an event space.

Montgomery and her business manager Charles Bussey told the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority board that they have yet to secure all of their financing for the new restaurant but said they expect no problems sourcing those funds.

They also requested 10 years of tax abatement and the option to use eminent domain against the owner of the adjacent property, saying the owner has not responded to their offers.

The LCRA board approved Montgomery’s request for tax abatement but board member Kennard Jones spoke against the use of eminent domain — typically only for projects with an overwhelming public benefit — to benefit a private business, saying he would not support the project if they decide to use it.

“Don’t let that be the sole merit because I’m going to vote no,” Jones said.

Sean Spencer, another board member, said he understood the challenges with dealing with absentee owners and suggested Montgomery and Bussey try litigation before using eminent domain.

LCRA staff member Zachary Wilson told the board that eminent domain would be a “last ditch effort” to bring the owner to the negotiating table, adding that the owner is two years behind on real estate taxes. He said that the request, if necessary, would come back to the board for approval at a later date.

Montgomery opened her first Sweetie Pie’s 25 years ago and later scored her own reality television show on Oprah Winfrey’s network called “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s.”

Her son — former business partner and TV show co-star James “Tim” Norman — last year was convicted on federal murder-for-hire charges in the death of his nephew Andre Montgomery Jr., Montgomery’s grandson.