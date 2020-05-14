New unemployment claims slow in Missouri, nationally

JEFFERSON CITY — Almost 31,000 Missourians filed for unemployment insurance last week, the lowest weekly total since the economic shutdown began in mid-March.

In Illinois, initial unemployment claims continued to trend down, with 73,000 people filing initial claims in the week that ended May 9. Both states reported new weekly numbers Thursday.

The trend seemed to be reflected around the country, as the surge in unemployment claims from whole sectors of the economy such as hospitality and restaurants appeared to slow. Across the U.S., just less than 3 million people filed initial unemployment claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, about 200,000 less than a week before and the lowest since the pandemic forced massive closures around the country beginning the week of March 15.

But even as initial claims began slowing, the numbers are still startlingly high for an economy both locally and nationally that was historically strong just three months ago.

Until last week, Missouri was logging just more than 50,000 unemployment claims per week, down from the spikes in late March and early April when over 100,000 people filed in a week.

In all, some 536,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Missouri since March 15. The state's top economic official said this week that, when state numbers are released in coming weeks, he suspects Missouri's unemployment rate will be similar to the nearly 15% national figure released last week. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday the rate in the city could be even higher.

