Newly jobless Americans worry about making ends meet

Congress is finalizing a stimulus bill that would boost unemployment payments by $600 a week for people affected by the virus. It could also expand access to the program for self-employed workers and freelancers, who are not typically covered by the traditional program.

How much money out-of-work Americans should get remained a stumbling block to the bill passing on Wednesday. Currently, U.S. unemployment benefits usually amount to half of a worker’s previous pay, less than in most other developed countries.

Even if the bill does pass this week, it is not clear when consumers will get cash. The surge in unemployment claims overwhelmed some states and led to processing delays. Payments of $1,200 per low and mid-income adult, promised by the White House, may take the tax agency months to process.

The uncertainty is leaving at least some in this newly-unemployed set of Americans increasingly anxious.

Scott Thomas, 34, lost his job as co-creative director for The Ride, a tour of Manhattan last week. As he jumped through hoops to file for unemployment this week, he said he had put aside his goals to vacation in Las Vegas this summer. “I don’t want to take the financial risk,” he said.

‘Not going to be sufficient’