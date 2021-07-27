Newspaper publisher Gannett strikes first of its kind deal with sports betting outfit

Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States, is partnering with a sports betting company — the first deal of its kind for a major U.S. newspaper publisher.

In a 5-year deal worth over $100 million, the publisher of USA Today, local papers published in 46 states and over 200 sports websites is teaming up with Tipico USA Technology, the American division of German sports betting provider Tipico Group.

Tipico will provide sports betting odds for Gannett’s sports content. Gannett will embed either a button or an icon for Tipico in its sport content and receive a referral fee for traffic that leads to first-time bettors on Tipico’s platform. Tipico will also spend $90 million on Gannett advertising and sponsored content, including videos, columns, blog posts and events.

As more states have legalized sports betting, media companies have turned to the sector to diversify their revenue. In May the Associated Press struck a deal with sports betting company FanDuel, through which FanDuel pays the AP to include its sports odds in coverage. Both ViacomCBS-owned CBS Sports and Walt Disney Co.’s ESPN have partnered with companies that provide sports betting odds. Fox Corp. launched the FOX Bet sports betting platform in 2019 through a partnership with sports betting operator The Stars Group.