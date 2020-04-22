Newspapers in Seattle and Tampa Bay win U.S. payroll support

Newspapers in Seattle and Tampa Bay won support from a U.S. program aimed at helping small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic as local advertising revenue has fallen sharply.

But thousands of other local newspapers, TV and radio stations are ineligible because they are owned by larger companies. U.S. lawmakers were unsuccessful this week in winning a change to the program rules.

Seattle Times Co. President Alan Fisco confirmed on Wednesday the Washington state newspaper will receive a $9.9 million forgivable loan. It projected that April ad revenue will be off 45% versus a year earlier.

In a note to staff on Tuesday seen by Reuters, Fisco said the funds will “give us some near-term room.”

He added that “at least for now, we are putting on the back burner any plans for broad scale layoffs, or cuts to hours worked. There still may be some targeted reductions, but nothing to the extent of cuts we would have had to make without this support.”

The program allows companies to borrow 2.5 times their average monthly payroll, up to $10 million. Companies must use 75% of the proceeds to cover payroll costs.