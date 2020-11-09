NextEra Energy in $15 billion bid for Evergy

"As previously discussed... we conducted an extensive strategic review process, that process is complete, and our attention is focused on our sustainability transformation plan," an Evergy spokeswoman said. NextEra did not respond to a request for comment.

U.S. utilities are under pressure to gain scale through dealmaking, as they grapple with the swelling costs of serving a larger population, upgrading aging infrastructure and investing in cleaner energy production.

Evergy was formed out of the merger of Great Plains Energy and Westar Energy in 2018 and serves 1.6 million customers in Kansas and Missouri. The company is searching for a new leader after chief executive Terry Bassham announced in August that he would step down. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company has also unveiled a standalone plan that calls for infrastructure investment and cost reductions.

NextEra, the largest U.S. utility, owns two electric companies in Florida serving more than 5.5 million customers, and is the biggest producer of renewable energy. It briefly surpassed oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp's market capitalization last month to take over as the most valuable U.S. energy company, underscoring the value that investors place on cleaner forms of energy.