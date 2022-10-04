NGA sends team to aid in Florida hurricane recovery

ST. LOUIS — The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency sent a team to help with search and rescue efforts in hurricane-stricken Florida, the agency said Tuesday.

The NGA deployed a team on Sept. 29 to the Fort Myers, Fla. area, where Hurricane Ian hit last week. The NGA team was requested by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The team is processing 60,000 drone images each day as part of the search and rescue efforts.

Teams in Springfield, Va. and St. Louis are helping with damage assessments, to guide food and water distribution.