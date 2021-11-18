Nicklaus: Missouri didn't benefit from film subsidies, and music subsidies won't be any better

Like a bad penny, some bad ideas keep turning up in our political discourse.
In Missouri, one such recurring notion is that the state should subsidize the entertainment industry in order to gain more creative-class jobs. The state had a tax credit for movie and TV productions from 2000 to 2013, but wisely let it expire after research showed little economic benefit.
Now another branch of the entertainment business is begging for subsidies. Gateway Studios, which is building a facility in Chesterfield where musical groups will put their tours together, has hired lobbyists to push for a music production tax incentive.
According to Good Jobs First, an organization that tracks corporate subsidies, at least five states have enacted incentives that benefit the music industry. New York and Pennsylvania, for example, grant credits equal to 25% of what a tour production company spends in the state.
Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First, thinks these, like other incentives that benefit a specific industry, are a bad idea. “It’s the unholy intersection of entertainment and politics,” he said. “Politicians seem to have a problem saying no to celebrities.”
State incentives for music are relatively new, but similar subsidies for the movie industry have been extensively analyzed.
Michael Thom, an associate public policy professor at the University of Southern California, studied five states that gave the biggest handouts to Hollywood. He found no significant contribution to film-industry job growth.
Lobbyists sometimes promote the incentives as a free lunch for taxpayers. They say the industry will generate so much economic activity that new tax revenue will more than pay for the cost of the tax credits.
Don’t believe the hype. Study after study shows the math falling far short of break-even. A Florida audit found just 7 cents of new revenue for each dollar the state handed to filmmakers. Massachusetts learned it was getting back just 13 cents of each dollar spent.
The music industry would be an equally poor investment, Thom predicts. “There is no reason to expect that a music industry-focused incentive would perform any better than a film industry incentive,” he said. “Research consistently finds that incentives that favor one company or industry fail to generate enough activity to justify their expense.”
LeRoy thinks a music industry incentive, like the film credits, will fail to create many permanent jobs. Preparing a concert tour, like filming a TV show, typically takes a few weeks at most. “The events are ephemeral, they come and they go,” he said. “It’s not like there’s a factory sitting there buying parts and hiring people year round.”
The new Gateway Studios facility in Chesterfield is already benefiting from taxpayer largesse. It received $2.9 million in Missouri Works incentives, plus job training funds and property tax abatement.
Gateway, and the music producers that use its facility, shouldn’t need any more special treatment. Restaurants trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic don’t get a targeted tax break, nor do manufacturers struggling with supply-chain problems.
David Stokes, director of municipal policy at the free-market Show-Me Institute, said favoring one industry over others is socialism, not capitalism. “If you support programs like this, you’re basically saying you support a centrally planned economy,” he said.
Missouri should give the music industry the same answer it has given to filmmakers since 2014: no more subsidies. Missourians may enjoy seeing big-name acts come to Chesterfield to prepare their tours, but they should do so on their own dime, not taxpayers’.