Nicklaus: Missouri didn't benefit from film subsidies, and music subsidies won't be any better

Greg LeRoy, executive director of Good Jobs First, thinks these, like other incentives that benefit a specific industry, are a bad idea. “It’s the unholy intersection of entertainment and politics,” he said. “Politicians seem to have a problem saying no to celebrities.”

State incentives for music are relatively new, but similar subsidies for the movie industry have been extensively analyzed.

Michael Thom, an associate public policy professor at the University of Southern California, studied five states that gave the biggest handouts to Hollywood. He found no significant contribution to film-industry job growth.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lobbyists sometimes promote the incentives as a free lunch for taxpayers. They say the industry will generate so much economic activity that new tax revenue will more than pay for the cost of the tax credits.

Don’t believe the hype. Study after study shows the math falling far short of break-even. A Florida audit found just 7 cents of new revenue for each dollar the state handed to filmmakers. Massachusetts learned it was getting back just 13 cents of each dollar spent.