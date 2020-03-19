Nikki Haley quits Boeing board because company wants government help
Nikki Haley quits Boeing board because company wants government help

AIPAC Haley

Former Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks on March 25 at the 2019 American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in Washington.

 Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Boeing Co. said on Thursday that former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley has resigned from its board as she opposes the planemaker’s move to seek financial aid from the federal government amid the 737 MAX and the coronavirus crisis.

“I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritizes our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position,” Haley said in a letter to the company's management.

“I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government.”

When asked to respond to Haley’s concerns, Boeing said the company appreciates her service on the board and wishes her well.

Boeing employs about 16,000 people in the St. Louis area.

