Nissan and Renault shelve merger plans to repair their alliance

Off the table

A test of the new approach could come in a several places around the world, such as how Renault and Nissan work together in Europe and perhaps South America, as well as how Nissan and Mitsubishi cooperate in Southeast Asia and Japan.

Under the new working relationship, Nissan could take the lead in Europe on crossover sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), while operating as a “follower” in commercial vans and small city cars, using versions produced by Renault, the sources said.

Nissan’s factory in Sunderland in the United Kingdom is of particular importance, they said.

Renault and Nissan are planning to turn the assembly plant into a hub for sport utility vehicles such as Nissan’s Qashqai and Juke, and potentially their Renault counterparts, the Kadjar and Captur. The companies are working on the plans, though it’s not clear when a final decision will be made, the sources said.

Whether Renault vehicles could be built profitably at the plant is unclear, given the uncertainty over tariffs as Britain leaves the European Union, according to one of the sources.

“It should be a pure economic transaction, but it’s also likely a political decision, too,” he said.