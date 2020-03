LOS ANGELES — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. will cut seating capacity at U.S. movie theaters by half to allow space between filmgoers to help fight the spread of coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The effort will begin on Saturday and continue through April 30, said the company, which is the largest theater operator in the United States.

