No fighting over the armrest: St. Louis movie theaters limit attendance due to coronavirus
No fighting over the armrest: St. Louis movie theaters limit attendance due to coronavirus

Universal moves new releases to on-demand, AMC limits crowds

People enter an AMC theater Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Los Angeles. Californians wanting to escape the new reality of the coronavirus at the movies, casino or amusement park are running into the six foot rule. State health officials issued new guidance Saturday urging theaters to keep attendance under 250 people and ask strangers to sit six feet apart. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Movie theaters on Monday limited attendance due to the spread of the coronavirus.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the country's largest theater chain with seven St. Louis-area locations, said it's limiting attendance to a maximum of 50 people per show.

It previously had capped ticket sales by half for each movie.

That's the policy that went into effect Monday for patrons of the Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres, which in 2016 bought all nine Wehrenberg Theatres in St. Louis. 

The company on its website says it has implemented "social distancing seating arrangements" that also include ensuring space between each pair of seats.

The Moolah Theatre, which has couches in the front of the auditorium, is closed.

The two other STL Cinemas locations —  the Chase Park Plaza in the Central West End and MX Movies downtown — are open, but have reduced attendance capacity to 40 percent for each auditorium, the company said.

