No indoor dining or bar service in Metro East as virus restrictions return Wednesday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office announced Monday that tighter COVID-19 restrictions will take effect Wednesday in the Metro East area.

Illinois' Region 4 — which includes Madison, St. Clair, Bond, Clinton, Monroe, Randolph and Washington counties — has had a positivity rate of 8% or more for three consecutive days, which prompts additional rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Starting Wednesday, bars and restaurants must close at 11 p.m., and cannot offer indoor service. Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart. Meetings and social events are limited to 25 guests or 25% of the room's capacity, whichever is lower. Casinos must close at 11 p.m. and will be limited to 25% capacity.

Restrictions will be rolled back if the region's positivity rate averages 6.5% or less for three consecutive days. If the rate is 8% or higher after two weeks, the state could enact more restrictions.

Pritzker's office also announced tighter restrictions for Region 10, which includes parts of Cook County. Illinois has seen a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases during October, and by Wednesday six of the state's 11 regions will be under heightened virus-related restrictions.

