No mask, no flying, Southwest says. Only kids under 2 are exempt.

CHICAGO — Southwest Airlines, the dominant passenger airline serving St. Louis, said on Wednesday it was eliminating all exemptions from its face-covering requirement except for children under 2 years old, in the toughest policy yet among U.S. airlines.

Until now most airlines have exempted passengers with medical conditions, though United Airlines and Delta Air Lines now require that any conditions be cleared before flying.

But Southwest, whose mandate goes into effect July 27, will no longer allow medical or disability exemptions, saying that if someone is unable to wear a face covering for any reason, it “regrets that we will be unable to transport the individual.”

Passengers can remove their coverings to eat, drink or take medicine, but Southwest said it expects those instances “to be very brief.”

The order comes as more governors are requiring residents to wear masks at nearly all times outside their homes.

United's chief executive, Scott Kirby, told investors Wednesday that coronavirus-hit demand could improve thanks to lessons learned about preventing the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks.