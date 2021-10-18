No more 'grandstanding': Goedeker's board battle ends in settlement

ST. CHARLES — A fight for control of online appliance retailer Goedeker's ended Monday with a little give and take.
The company said Monday that it would add two new people to its nine-member board after consulting with "a number of stockholders," including David Kanen, the Florida-based investor who threatened a proxy fight last month.
In response, Kanen agreed to support the rest of the board slate at the company's annual meeting next month. The board oversees company operations and hires, fires, advises and sets the salaries of executives.
The newcomers are Alan Shaw, a former executive at appliance manufacturer Electrolux, and Selim Bassoul, former CEO at kitchen appliance manufacturer Middleby.
Kanen, one of the company's largest shareholders, wanted to replace a majority of directors after the company sold shares below market value, leading to a crash in its share price, and then gave the company's previous CEO a raise.
Kanen unveiled a slate of five candidates in early September. Goedeker’s CEO Albert Fouerti, who had taken over the company just days before, called the move a “disturbing” distraction. Another large shareholder, Wyoming-based Cannell Capital LLC, responded with a public letter urging the company to settle with Kanen.
Publicly, Fouerti decried it all as "grandstanding." But Kanen said Monday that the company let him pick two board members from a pool of candidates assembled in an ongoing "refresh" process. A Goedeker's spokesman said Fouerti was traveling Monday and Tuesday and unavailable for comment.
Kanen was especially complimentary of Bassoul, the former Middleby CEO. The Elgin, Illinois, company's share price increased more than 100-fold over the 18 years he was in charge.
The new nine-member board will still have a majority of members who have overseen a stock price plunge, but Kanen said Monday’s announcement was a step in the right direction. “You can’t get everything at once,” he said. “I’m a pragmatist.”
Kanen told the Post-Dispatch he had already secured a big shift in August, when Fouerti replaced former CEO Doug Moore. Moore, a former HH Gregg and Sears executive, succeeded longtime leader Steve Goedeker in 2019 after the family business sold to New York private equity firm 1847 Holdings. He had overseen a 70% drop in the share price.
Fouerti previously led New Jersey-based Appliances Connection and built it into one of the largest firms of its kind before Goedeker's bought him out this summer.
“I feel like a lot has been accomplished in a few months,” Kanen said. "Albert has tremendous potential."
Fouerti has said he wants the company to be a leader in the U.S. appliances market with several times the revenue it has now. Boosters say the opportunity is real: Homeowners are sitting on record amounts of equity and spending more time at home, making it easier to justify home improvements. More millennials are entering the housing market and buying their first appliances. And research suggests that more people will make big purchases over the internet, where Goedeker's specializes.
The company reports third-quarter earnings Nov. 15.