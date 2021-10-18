No more 'grandstanding': Goedeker's board battle ends in settlement

Publicly, Fouerti decried it all as "grandstanding." But Kanen said Monday that the company let him pick two board members from a pool of candidates assembled in an ongoing "refresh" process. A Goedeker's spokesman said Fouerti was traveling Monday and Tuesday and unavailable for comment.

Kanen was especially complimentary of Bassoul, the former Middleby CEO. The Elgin, Illinois, company's share price increased more than 100-fold over the 18 years he was in charge.

The new nine-member board will still have a majority of members who have overseen a stock price plunge, but Kanen said Monday’s announcement was a step in the right direction. “You can’t get everything at once,” he said. “I’m a pragmatist.”

Kanen told the Post-Dispatch he had already secured a big shift in August, when Fouerti replaced former CEO Doug Moore. Moore, a former HH Gregg and Sears executive, succeeded longtime leader Steve Goedeker in 2019 after the family business sold to New York private equity firm 1847 Holdings. He had overseen a 70% drop in the share price.

Fouerti previously led New Jersey-based Appliances Connection and built it into one of the largest firms of its kind before Goedeker's bought him out this summer.