‘No rules at all’? Downtown group, city battle over liquor control complaints

“It’s as if there are no rules at all,” the letter says.

But the liquor control chief said this week that, while there have been some problems downtown, he and his unit are doing “everything we’re supposed to do.”

McDonnell said he follows city code when reviewing applications and that the letter writers are overestimating his power.

He can’t deny an application just because a business might operate differently than its owners say in the application process, he said.

“If you’ve got the signatures and you’re not a felon, you can open up,” he said.

McDonnell said his staff of six, which works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, monitors for violations as best it can after a license is granted, and sends violation notices when appropriate.

He said his employees have been in and out of Reign Restaurant, at 1122 Washington Avenue, which residents complain operates as a nightclub.

McDonnell also brushed off allegations he’s ignoring establishments selling alcohol without a license, saying that such violations are outside his jurisdiction.

‘Should have called the police’