‘No rules at all’? Downtown group, city battle over liquor control complaints

ST. LOUIS — A group of downtown developers and residents says the city’s liquor control division is failing to enforce rules governing bars and nightclubs, allowing lawlessness to spread in the popular Washington Avenue entertainment district.
In a letter to Public Safety Director Dan Isom earlier this month, Citizens for a Greater Downtown St. Louis accused liquor control chief Myles McDonnell and his division of standing by as “large late-night crowds, alcohol-fueled disorderly behavior, and criminal activity” threaten the existence of the neighborhood.
McDonnell and the office of Mayor Tishaura O. Jones resolutely rejected the claims in the letter.
“It’s wholly inaccurate,” McDonnell said this week.
Downtown has been buffeted by concerns over crime and late-night rowdiness every few years for the past decade. Last year, reports of violent crime spiked to record levels in June and July amid the pandemic and civil unrest following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, rekindling worries.
The election of a new mayor sparked hope for progress this year, and some applauded Jones for announcing plans in May to beef up police patrols and set out barriers to curb summer cruising. Jones also announced a 9 p.m. curfew for electric scooter rentals in response to complaints, and has pledged to keep talking with advocates about what else needs to be done.
But the downtown citizens’ group — whose board members include former regional planner Les Sterman, developer Amos Harris and neighborhood association leader Dan Pistor — says fixing liquor control has to come next, and fast.
Otherwise, they say, a wave of new bars they expect around Washington Avenue could become an “existential threat” to the area.
The letter cites a number of problems.
McDonnell, it says, ignores provisions in city code that require him to consider how new liquor licenses might harm the neighborhood. It also says he’s issued licenses to applicants who lie about their business plans to get neighbors to sign petitions, and does nothing when residents tell them that other establishments are selling alcohol without a license.
The letter further claims that when businesses flout the terms of their license by staying open too late, making too much noise or allowing “lewd and indecent entertainment,” McDonnell turns a blind eye.
‘No rules at all’
In the case of one unnamed venue, the group said, the owner applied for a license as a restaurant and told neighbors, to secure their support, that the business would not have live music or a sound amplification system. Then, the group said, it opened as a nightclub with live performers and “extremely loud amplified music” without consequence.
“It’s as if there are no rules at all,” the letter says.
But the liquor control chief said this week that, while there have been some problems downtown, he and his unit are doing “everything we’re supposed to do.”
McDonnell said he follows city code when reviewing applications and that the letter writers are overestimating his power.
He can’t deny an application just because a business might operate differently than its owners say in the application process, he said.
“If you’ve got the signatures and you’re not a felon, you can open up,” he said.
McDonnell said his staff of six, which works 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, monitors for violations as best it can after a license is granted, and sends violation notices when appropriate.
He said his employees have been in and out of Reign Restaurant, at 1122 Washington Avenue, which residents complain operates as a nightclub.
McDonnell also brushed off allegations he’s ignoring establishments selling alcohol without a license, saying that such violations are outside his jurisdiction.
‘Should have called the police’
“I had a guy email me Monday saying there were three establishments causing trouble this past weekend,” he said. “None of them had a license. He should have called the police. They didn’t have permits, they could have gone in there and shut it down. That’s easy.”
St. Louis police said granting, regulating and rescinding liquor licenses falls under McDonnell’s authority.
“If residents or businesses observe establishments operating without the required licenses, we encourage them to contact the Excise Division or the Citizens’ Service Bureau at (314) 622-4800 and report the issues to ensure the appropriate steps are taken,” police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell wrote in an email.
Public Safety Director Isom did not respond to a request for comment. Mayoral spokesman Nick Dunne declined to discuss the controversy on the record.
“We are continuing to work with downtown neighborhood groups to make sure the needs and concerns of Downtown residents and businesses are heard and met,” he said.
The citizens’ group has asked the city for a meeting.
And Reign is scheduled to appear in a liquor control hearing Thursday.