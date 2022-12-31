Nominate your workplace as one of the best employers in St. Louis

The Post-Dispatch is kicking off its 12th annual Top Workplaces contest, again celebrating teamwork, leadership and workplace culture.

If you work for or run a company that offers an outstanding work environment for employees, where their contributions are valued and celebrated, the Post-Dispatch’s Top Workplaces campaign is a great way to showcase your company.

Nominations for the 2023 Top Workplaces are due Feb. 10 at stltoday.com/nominate or by calling 314-561-9028. The Top Workplaces section publishes in the Post-Dispatch this summer.

Participating in Top Workplaces is free and open to any organization with 50 or more employees in the greater St. Louis area. Public, private, nonprofit and government entities are all eligible.

Once a company is nominated, employees complete an anonymous, 24-question survey to evaluate their workplaces. Top Workplace winners score high among their peers on effective leadership, strong values and clear direction for the company.

The contest is run nationally by the workplace engagement firm Energage. The company conducts Top Workplace surveys in 61 markets, and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations across the country in 2022.

More than 230 organizations in the St. Louis region, which includes more than a dozen counties in Missouri and Illinois, participated last year. Almost 36,000 employees took part.

Past Top Workplaces include Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical and Appliance Repair; Concordia Publishing House; St. Louis County Library; Mungenast St. Louis Acura; and Cosmos Corp.

Last year, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties took first place among large-size employers; Brown & Crouppen Law Firm won the midsize category; and Top Flite Financial was tops among smaller employers.

Organizations that earn the award are successful in the eyes of their employees.

“Being an employer of choice through a recognition program, especially in this environment, is key,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It’s paramount that employers differentiate themselves as an employer of choice.”