ST. LOUIS — A mental health nonprofit organization has proposed to build 38 senior apartments on a busy stretch in St. Louis' Central West End neighborhood.

Independence Center plans to demolish the former Allied Photocopy building, at 4221 Forest Park Avenue, to make way for a four-story apartment building. The project would be across the street from tech district Cortex.

The nonprofit plans to build 38 one-bedroom apartments where 28 of the units will be marked for individuals earning less than $39,900 annually and six for those earning less than $19,950 per year.

Independence Center is partnering with ND Consulting Group on the project, which is estimated to cost $10.6 million. It plans to use about $6 million low-income housing tax credits for the project.

It is seeking up to 15 years of tax abatement worth about $175,000.

The Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority is expected to review the project at its meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.