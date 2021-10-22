 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonprofit planning $25M geospatial training facility in north St. Louis
0 comments

Nonprofit planning $25M geospatial training facility in north St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}
When NGA West is completed, how will surrounding neighborhoods fare?

The shell of a business sign hangs at St. Louis Avenue and Parnell Street as the new campus for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency, known as the Next NGA West, rises on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. The city announced the next phase of Project Connect at Wednesday's GEOINT Symposium, a community-driven planning effort across the six neighborhoods surrounding NGA West. The effort seeks resident input on future development. Derrick Hall, who lives a few blocks away, wants to see the revitalization of existing homes and a decrease in crime. "And we don't want to be taken over by that," added Hall, pointing over his shoulder at the growing structure.

Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A new training facility aims to prime the talent pipeline to support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's north St. Louis campus. 

Job training nonprofit Gateway Global has plans to open a $25 million geospatial and IT workforce and apprenticeship facility that would train area youth and young adults for careers at NGA or in related fields. It is the only organization accredited by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation to offer geospatial training at the high school level. The nonprofit will also partner with a K-8 organization on after-school and summer camp offerings for middle school students, said Zekita Armstrong Asuquo, CEO of Gateway Global. 

An exact location was not disclosed but the facility and a simulation theater, which will feature augmented reality and virtual reality technology and will be open for community use, will be built within 2 miles of the NGA facility at Jefferson and Cass avenues. The first phase is expected to open by the end of 2022. 

"I saw NGA staying in St. Louis as a huge opportunity for our community," Armstrong Asuquo said. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: MidAmerica Airport: Boondoggle or critical infrastructure?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News