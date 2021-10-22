Nonprofit planning $25M geospatial training facility in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A new training facility aims to prime the talent pipeline to support the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's north St. Louis campus.

Job training nonprofit Gateway Global has plans to open a $25 million geospatial and IT workforce and apprenticeship facility that would train area youth and young adults for careers at NGA or in related fields. It is the only organization accredited by the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation to offer geospatial training at the high school level. The nonprofit will also partner with a K-8 organization on after-school and summer camp offerings for middle school students, said Zekita Armstrong Asuquo, CEO of Gateway Global.

An exact location was not disclosed but the facility and a simulation theater, which will feature augmented reality and virtual reality technology and will be open for community use, will be built within 2 miles of the NGA facility at Jefferson and Cass avenues. The first phase is expected to open by the end of 2022.

"I saw NGA staying in St. Louis as a huge opportunity for our community," Armstrong Asuquo said.

