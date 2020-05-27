You are the owner of this article.
Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack stores to reopen
Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack stores to reopen

US retail sales plunged a record 16% in April as virus hit

A lone shopper heads back to her vehicle near the Nordstrom department store in the Flatirons Crossing Mall Thursday, May 14, 2020, in Broomfield, Colo. Nordstrom is one of the stores being closed because of the effects of the new coronavirus by the retailer, which will leave more than 160 employees without work. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

 David Zalubowski

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Missouri will reopen to customers on Thursday, the company said.

The stores shut down in March due to the coronavirus. 

Measures in place for shoppers  will include conducting health screenings for employees before they come into work, providing face coverings for employees and customers and continuing with curbside, contactless pickups.

The company also said new rules would be in place for trying on clothes, but did not give specifics. It also will keep tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor "for a period of time."

Nordstrom has stores in the St. Louis Galleria and West County Center. Nordstrom Racks are in Brentwood and Manchester.

