Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack stores to reopen

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Missouri will reopen to customers on Thursday, the company said.

The stores shut down in March due to the coronavirus.

Measures in place for shoppers will include conducting health screenings for employees before they come into work, providing face coverings for employees and customers and continuing with curbside, contactless pickups.

The company also said new rules would be in place for trying on clothes, but did not give specifics. It also will keep tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor "for a period of time."

Nordstrom has stores in the St. Louis Galleria and West County Center. Nordstrom Racks are in Brentwood and Manchester.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member