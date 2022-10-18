North St. Louis waterpark, marina proposal hits snag over questions about incentives

St. Louis aldermen on Tuesday raised concerns that a developer is seeking incentives for a proposed marina and waterpark in the city's north side before determining the viability of the roughly $350 million project.

The transportation and commerce committee on Tuesday decided to postpone a decision over whether to recommend 15 years of tax abatement and sales tax exemption on construction materials to give M2 Development Partners more time to answer the aldermen's concerns. The resolution has to pass the transportation committee before the Board of Aldermen can give its final decision on the incentives.

The aldermen grilled M2 Development Partners for two hours as to why it sought tax incentives before conducting any environmental and safety studies. They questioned why many of the local, state and federal agencies who will review the project have yet to be contacted. And they asked for the city's economic development arm, St. Louis Development Corp., to provide more clarity on the hourly wages the entertainment center would pay.

"My concern would be that we incentivize this (and) we get some bad news from regulators in the future," Alderman Bret Narayan said. "Have we just incentivized a dog of a project?"

Nashville-based M2 Development Partners said its Lighthouse Point project would entail an indoor waterpark, hotels, a marina with up to 175 boat slips and other amenities at Riverview Drive and Interstate 270, creating what it estimates will be $26 million in new taxes and 450 new "living wage" jobs with an average salary of $27,000.

The developer also is hoping to capitalize on the draw the planned St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park, 1.5 miles to the north, would have on its project, adding that it expected to have a "symbiotic relationship" with the zoo's park.

"This site is probably one of the best sites on the river because the water is as calm as it’s going to be," said Tim Morris of M2 Development Partners. "That’s what makes it so enticing for a potential marina."

But the aldermen questioned why they had to greenlight incentives before M2 Development Partners, which does not yet own the 62-acre site, conducted environmental and safety studies. Those studies would determine what impacts the project will have on native species and commercial traffic on the Mississippi River, among other concerns.

"An amateur on a boat could cause some serious interruptions to the Port of St. Louis traffic," Narayan said.

Dave Sweeney, a lobbyist for the project, said Lighthouse Point would not move forward if the project isn't viable. The incentives, he said, assure the developer it can afford the project before spending money on the studies and other pre-development work.

"This is an investment in north St. Louis of $350 million. That's significant," Sweeney said. "This is a huge opportunity."

But Alderman Christine Ingrassia criticized the developer for not reaching out to many of the city, state and federal agencies expected to review the project, including the Army Corp of Engineers, Coast Guard and the city's public safety department, many of whom have not been consulted on a project at this site in more than four years.

"It seems very irresponsible to not have at least had some preliminary conversations with, at a minimum, the Corp of Engineers," she said.

And Alderman Shane Cohn, who chairs the transportation committee, questioned the average salary of $27,000 employees would get, adding that that breaks down to $13 an hour. SLDC staff said the $27,000 is a full-time equivalent salary and that most of the workers would be part-time hourly employees. He asked SLDC to provide more clarity on the wages at the next meeting.

"I sponsored the city’s minimum wage increase bill several years ago. I have a very difficult time supporting incentives of this site for wages that are low," Cohn said. "That's not going to fly."

No date has been set for the next transportation committee meeting. The aldermen also are requesting the St. Louis Zoo and the operator for the proposed marina, Michigan-based Edgewater Resources, to be present at the meeting.

Alderman Lisa Middlebrook is sponsoring the resolution for the incentives. Aldermen Dwinderlin Evans and Marlene Davis expressed support during Tuesday's meeting.

Other aspects of the Lighthouse Point project are expected to go through two other committees' meetings this week.