‘Not out of the woods’: St. Louis region wrestles with mixed mask rules

ST. LOUIS — Organizations across the region, from groceries to schools to courthouses, were left on Monday to grapple with changing mask requirements, as COVID-19 rates here continued to decline.

The region faces a new mix of rules: Mask mandates in St. Louis County and Illinois lifted on Monday. St. Louis city’s mask rule isn’t set to end until Sunday. Yet face coverings are still required in airports and on public transportation.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but we’re in a much better place,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during a briefing Monday morning.

St. Louis health director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis told an aldermanic committee on Monday that the mandate “may be allowed to expire” then “given the decreasing level of community risk as long as those numbers are upheld.”

The changes come three days after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined a new approach to mask guidance. Under the new recommendations, the agency is classifying counties as ”low,” “medium” or “high” COVID-19 risk, based on the rates of new hospital admissions, the portion of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and the rate of new cases. For counties in the “high” category, the CDC recommends wearing well-fitting masks when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. The federal government also continues to require masks on all public transportation at least through March 18.

As of Monday afternoon, St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County are all in the “medium” category, in which individuals who are at high risk for severe illness should talk to their health care providers about whether they should wear a mask and take other precautions.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 admissions at area hospitals was still over 40 on Monday, a benchmark the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has referred to as a level of concern. But it has fallen dramatically in recent weeks, to 42 on Monday, compared with 219 in mid-January.

Some people may still want to continue wearing masks in the county, Page said during Monday’s briefing, and he encouraged them to do so. The county still recommends face coverings in “indoor public settings,” the health department said in an advisory Monday.

Hlatshwayo Davis, the city health director, said restrictions such as mask mandates could be reinstated in the future if the city returns to high-risk levels as defined by the CDC. Still, she said “we’re in a way better place than we were during the surge” of omicron infections. Currently the city is averaging fewer than 20 new cases a day, down from a peak of 517 on Jan. 8.

Under state law, the Board of Aldermen must vote to extend such mandates every 21 days; it will meet again Friday. In the past, the board has followed the guidance of city health officials.

But Hlatshwayo Davis said she continues to strongly recommend masking indoors.

“That recommendation will stay in place with or without the support of a mask mandate,” she said.

She also said she remains concerned about the city’s relatively low COVID vaccination rate. According to CDC data, 57% of city residents are fully vaccinated, compared with 63% in St. Louis County, and 55% statewide.

She added that she has concerns about immunocompromised folks “who absolutely feel they’ve been left behind here.”

Schnuck Markets Inc. on Monday said it would no longer require masks in a majority of its stores, including those in St. Louis County, citing new guidance from the federal government.

The Maryland Heights-based grocer said customers, employees and vendors will still have to mask up inside stores in the city of St. Louis. Employees and vendors will also have to wear masks in stores in areas that are “high” risk under the CDC categories, including a store in Carbondale, Illinois, and six in Indiana.

At the federal courthouse in St. Louis, Chief U.S. District Judge Rodney Sippel said court officials are working on new mask guidelines consistent with the CDC recommendations.

In federal court in the southern district of Illinois, masks had been required for those either not fully vaccinated or those who declined to disclose their vaccination status. A Feb. 18 administrative order makes masks “highly recommended,” and judges also have discretion to make their own rules.

Some school districts had already dropped mandates. Others said they were waiting: Maplewood-Richmond Heights, for example, sent a note to parents on Sunday saying it was aware of the new federal guidance but would continue masking at least until a school board meeting in March.

St. Louis University professor Enbal Shacham applauded the location-specific CDC guidelines as a tool to help residents know when to mask. She said they will be useful for other infectious diseases, too.

Shacham said she is worried about people taking off their masks right before schools go on spring break. Still, overall, she’s hopeful.

Robert Patrick and Austin Huguelet of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Annika Merrilees business reporter