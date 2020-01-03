Novartis, Merck and Allergan join those raising U.S. drug prices for 2020

NEW YORK — Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc. and Allergan Plc were among companies that raised U.S. prices on more than 100 prescription medicines on Friday, bringing the tally to 445 drugs that will cost more in 2020, according to data analyzed by health care research firm 3 Axis Advisors.

That is above the average of 404 drug price increases in the first three days of January over the past five years. Nearly all of the price increases are below 10%, with the median price increase around 5%, according to 3 Axis.

Swiss drugmaker Novartis raised prices on nearly 30 drugs including psoriasis treatment Cosentyx and multiple sclerosis medicine Gilenya, 3 Axis said. Most of those increases were in the range of 5.5% to 7%.

Novartis said that while it is raising the list prices of about 7 percent of its U.S. medicines, after discounts and rebates to commercial and government payers it expects a net price decrease of 2.5% in 2020.

U.S. drugmaker Merck raised prices on about 15 drugs, including diabetes medicines Januvia and Janumet, mostly around 5%, 3 Axis said.

The list price of its top-selling cancer immunotherapy Keytruda, expected to tally more than $13 billion in 2019 sales, was pushed up 1.5%.