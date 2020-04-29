You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nudo House STL, Crushed Red and Hot Box Cookies added to Schnucks grab-and-go offerings
0 comments

Nudo House STL, Crushed Red and Hot Box Cookies added to Schnucks grab-and-go offerings

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Spicy kimchi soup with a side of rice from Seoul Taco.

Spicy kimchi soup with a side of rice sits on a plate at Seoul Taco in University City, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Photo by Austin Steele, asteele@post-dispatch.com

 Austin Steele

Schnucks Markets is adding more grab-and-go offerings from local restaurants as many struggle during stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.

Food from Nudo House STL, Crushed Red and Hot Box Cookies will be available at some Schnucks stores.

The grocer began selling food from Crispy Edge, Revel Kitchen and Seoul Taco a couple weeks ago. 

"As a part of the St. Louis business community for more than 80 years, we feel we have an obligation to help those local restaurant entrepreneurs and their staffs who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic," said Dave Peacock, Schnucks president and chief operating officer, in a statement. "Schnucks hopes that by supporting local restaurants that our customers will continue to support local businesses too."

To see what stores are participating, go to the Local Grab and Go section on the Schnucks website.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday
Local Business

Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," wrote Mayor Sean Flower in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports