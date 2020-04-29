Nudo House STL, Crushed Red and Hot Box Cookies added to Schnucks grab-and-go offerings

Schnucks Markets is adding more grab-and-go offerings from local restaurants as many struggle during stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus.
Food from Nudo House STL, Crushed Red and Hot Box Cookies will be available at some Schnucks stores.
The grocer began selling food from Crispy Edge, Revel Kitchen and Seoul Taco a couple weeks ago.
Offerings will include "grab and go" options
"As a part of the St. Louis business community for more than 80 years, we feel we have an obligation to help those local restaurant entrepreneurs and their staffs who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic," said Dave Peacock, Schnucks president and chief operating officer, in a statement. "Schnucks hopes that by supporting local restaurants that our customers will continue to support local businesses too."
To see what stores are participating, go to the Local Grab and Go section on the Schnucks website.
