Number of mortgage loans in forbearance jumps, industry survey shows

WASHINGTON — The number of people with mortgages seeking to have their payments paused or reduced jumped between March 30 and April 5 as the economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak stretches household balance sheets, a survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association showed on Monday.

The share of mortgage loans in forbearance rose to 3.74% from 2.73% during the reporting period, the industry lobbying group said. Ginnie Mae loans grew the most, to 5.89% from 4.31%. For Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, 2.44% were in forbearance, up from 1.69% the prior week.

That compared with only 0.25% of all loans in forbearance for the week of March 2. The number of requests for mortgage relief also rose.

More than 95% of Americans are under "stay-at-home" or "shelter-in-place" orders. The United States has the world's highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits in the last three weeks topped 15 million, Labor Department data released last week showed.