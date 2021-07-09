Number of U.S. renters who fell behind on payments doubled during pandemic

According to PolicyLink estimates, the nationwide total rent debt is upward of $20 billion, with more than 5.8 million renters, or 14%, in arrears.

That’s twice as many as in 2017, according to the most recent prepandemic estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Housing Survey.

In recent months, the nation’s share of renters with debt has trended downward as the economy has recovered, but in some states the share of renters in debt has increased. As of June 7, 13% of Texas tenants owed back rent, down from 21% on May 24.

But in 22 states, the share of renters in debt increased during the same period, according to the latest census data analyzed by PolicyLink.

In Alabama, Arkansas and Georgia, at least 1 in 4 tenants was behind on rent as of June 7.

Sara Treuhaft, vice president of research at PolicyLink, said the increase is entirely a consequence of the pandemic’s economic fallout. Nearly 7 in 10 of those who are behind on rent lost employment income at some point during the pandemic, she said. The majority were low-wage workers and disproportionately people of color, according to Treuhaft. In Texas, people of color made up 80% of those behind on rent compared with 66% nationally.